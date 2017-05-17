F1 2017 video game to include classic cars, set for August 25 release

#MakeHistory in F1 2017 – coming 25th August 2017



Get the details here: https://t.co/eYguiUza5k pic.twitter.com/YHVWoVR2tD — Formula 1® Game (@Formula1game) May 17, 2017

Codemasters has confirmed that its new video game, F1 2017, will be released on August 25 and feature a number of classic cars including the McLaren MP4/4 and the Ferrari F2002.Codemasters has produced the official Formula 1 video game for consoles and PC since 2010, offering gamers the chance to race against their heroes on the virtual track and fight for victories and world championships.On Wednesday, Codemasters released its first teaser video for F1 2017 as well as confirming a number of new additions to the game, with a release date set for August 25.Having last included classic cars in the game for F1 2013, Codemasters confirmed that the McLaren MP4/4, Ferrari F2002 and Williams FW14B will all appear, with more to be announced."After an extremely successful year with the highly acclaimed F1 2016, we are delighted to be announcing F1 2017 and re-introducing classic F1 cars back to the series” said Paul Jeal, Game Director at Codemasters.“Classics were incredibly well received when we included them in F1 2013, and in F1 2017 they are back and better than ever. With so many great cars to choose from, it was hard to decide on the final twelve, but we are delighted with our selection of some of the most successful and iconic fan favourites from the past 30 years.”The classic cars will be usable in a deeper Career Mode that will see drivers no longer stick to the usual F1 calendar, but instead have the chance to take part in other events too."For the first time ever F1 2017 fully integrates the classic experience into the main career mode,” said Lee Mather, Creative Director at Codemasters. “As part of your career you will be invited to race in modern day, invitational events in the different classic F1 cars throughout the season."We're also adding to the variety in F1 2017 with the inclusion of four alternative circuit layouts, as well as numerous new gameplay types. The classic cars will also be available to play in a range of other game modes, including online multiplayer modes and time trial."F1 2017 will release worldwide on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on August 25.