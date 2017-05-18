Ricciardo insists he's not threatened by Verstappen pace

F1 »

Spanish GP: Ricciardo unconcerned by Verstappen pace

18 May 2017
Daniel Ricciardo says he doesn't feel threatened by the pace of his 'fast' team-mate Max Verstappen in the Red Bull team.
Daniel Ricciardo says he is not concerned Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen out-performs him in 'some sessions' because he accepts he is a formidable team-mate.

Though Ricciardo – a four-time race winner to Verstappen's single race win – has considerably more experience than his 19 year-old team-mate, the pair have been closely matched in terms of pace since the Dutchman joined Red Bull twelve months ago.

Indeed, while Ricciardo enjoys a 14-7 lead in qualifying over Verstappen, they have started in consecutive positions on 11 of those occasions. Despite this, Ricciardo says he is unconcerned about the threat to his assumed 'team leader' status within Red Bull.

“If it was a year ago then it would still be a surprise to people, but everyone knows now that Max is a fast driver,” he said. “Obviously I want more out of myself, but I am not surprised if he out qualifies me in some sessions because I know he is quick.

“I still except more from myself, and I still expect over the course of the year that I will get more out of him, but sure I know I am not going to beat him in every session.”

Picking up his first podium of the season in the Spanish Grand Prix, Ricciardo is now turning his attentions to the Monaco Grand Prix, where he was denied an almost-certain victory last season due to a pit-stop blunder.

“In Monaco I am not going to pit this year! I am just going to keep going, so I will save time, and the tyres, they will last! Regardless of where the car is come Monaco I am certainly confident going there.

“I certainly feel like I runs those streets, so I will be carrying a little bit of…I already get excited thinking about Monaco. I love that place regardless. It is cool. The memories of last year are still more sweet than bitter so I am just excited to get another chance this year?”


