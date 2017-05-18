F1 »

F1 British GP: Pirelli ditches hard tyres for British GP

18 May 2017
Pirelli has opted to follow the Formula 1 drivers' advice by dropping the hard tyre for the British Grand Prix in its compound options.
Pirelli ditches hard tyres for British GP
F1 British GP: Pirelli ditches hard tyres for British GP
Pirelli has opted to follow the Formula 1 drivers' advice by dropping the hard tyre for the British Grand Prix after its 2017 debut at the Spanish Grand Prix was met by a poor reception.

A handful of drivers experimented with orange-banded hard Pirelli tyres during the free practice session last weekend at Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona but after being unable to extract strong performance from the compound every driver avoided using the compound during the race, limiting the options to just the medium and soft tyres.

Last year the hard tyre accompanied the medium and soft at Silverstone but for 2017 Pirelli has opted to ditch its most durable compound from its range to offer the medium, soft and super-soft options. Using at least one set of soft of medium tyres has been made mandatory for the Silverstone race.

All F1 teams and drivers will now pick a total of 10 sets from the three compounds, making it 13 sets in total with a mandatory set of each.

Silverstone will host the tenth round of the 2017 Formula 1 world championship on the 14-16 July.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Silverstone , British Grand Prix , Formula 1 , Catalunya , Pirelli , Spanish Grand Prix
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Sergio Perez (MEX) Force India Mercedes
Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams Mercedes
F1 2017 video game logo
Fernando Alonso in a Rubik`s Cube mosaic...
Thomas becomes the unexpected star of the Spanish GP
14.05.2017 - Race, Celebration, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
14.05.2017 - Race, Celebration, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
14.05.2017 - Race, Celebration, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
14.05.2017 - Race, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36 and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
14.05.2017 - Race, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H leads Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H leads Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H leads Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.05.2017 - Race, Start of the race
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 