Pirelli ditches hard tyres for British GP

Pirelli has opted to follow the Formula 1 drivers' advice by dropping the hard tyre for the British Grand Prix after its 2017 debut at the Spanish Grand Prix was met by a poor reception.A handful of drivers experimented with orange-banded hard Pirelli tyres during the free practice session last weekend at Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona but after being unable to extract strong performance from the compound every driver avoided using the compound during the race, limiting the options to just the medium and soft tyres.Last year the hard tyre accompanied the medium and soft at Silverstone but for 2017 Pirelli has opted to ditch its most durable compound from its range to offer the medium, soft and super-soft options. Using at least one set of soft of medium tyres has been made mandatory for the Silverstone race.All F1 teams and drivers will now pick a total of 10 sets from the three compounds, making it 13 sets in total with a mandatory set of each.Silverstone will host the tenth round of the 2017 Formula 1 world championship on the 14-16 July.