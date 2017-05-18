F1 »

Schumacher’s blackmailer given suspended sentence in Germany

18 May 2017
The man who blackmailed Michael Schumacher's family demanding €900,000 and threatening to kill their children has been given a suspended sentence.
Schumacher’s blackmailer given suspended sentence
Schumacher’s blackmailer given suspended sentence in Germany
The man who blackmailed Michael Schumacher's wife Corinna demanding €900,000 (£768,000) and threatening to kill their children has been given a suspended sentence in Germany.

A 25-year-old decorator, named Huseyin B under German law, had threatened to kill Schumacher's children and warned an 'accident could happen' to Mick who was racing in Formula 4 at the time.

The blackmailer had demanded £768,000 to be transferred to his personal bank account which the German authorities quickly traced.

“If the money is not received by March 31, your children will be killed in some way or other. In Formula 4, a lot of accidents happen,” an email read from Huseyin B.

Corinna Schumacher immediately reported the email to the Swiss police who traced the personal account back to German. The 25-year-old confessed to sending the email but said he didn't know why he had sent it.

Prosecutors said he had planned to do something similar to Erich Sixt, the tycoon behind the Sixt car hire company, and the decorator has been given a suspended sentence of 21 months, fined €4,500 (£3,850), to complete 50 hours of community service and undergo therapy.

Michael Schumacher suffered a near-fatal accident in December 2013 while skiing with his family. It was recently confirmed in a German court he cannot walk or stand as a result of the accident, when the family sued a German magazine over a report which said he could walk again.

The Schumachers have heavily guarded the F1 legend's private life since the accident.

Tagged as: Formula 1
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
25.11.2012- Mercedes Team photograph, Michael Schumacher (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W03
Fernando Alonso greets fans at the Spanish Grand Prix
F1 2017 video game logo
Fernando Alonso in a Rubik`s Cube mosaic...
Thomas becomes the unexpected star of the Spanish GP
14.05.2017 - Race, Celebration, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
14.05.2017 - Race, Celebration, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
14.05.2017 - Race, Celebration, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
14.05.2017 - Race, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36 and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
14.05.2017 - Race, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H leads Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H leads Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H leads Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.05.2017 - Race, Start of the race
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 