Magunssen relishes ‘open and relaxed’ Haas atmosphere

Kevin Magnussen is keen to act as a leader in the development direction for Haas having enjoyed a positive start to his time at the US squad after switching from Renault over the winter.The Danish driver has produced a solid start to 2017 with an eighth place finish in China as his best result from the opening five rounds, while Haas sit eighth in the Formula 1 world constructors' championship after slipping behind Renault in Spain.Magnussen has faith in Haas bringing useful upgrades throughout the season to ramp up its charge in the competitive midfield fight and feels he can be 'open and relaxed' with his feedback to the team thanks to what he describes as a 'passionate' relationship.“I think it's good to see that the team is pushing in this regard and I think it's going to be exciting to see what the result is of this first upgrade and we can see what direction we need to go for the rest of the season,” Magnussen said.“The feeling I had before joining, that this team is open, relaxed, keen, motivated and passionate - this is still my feeling.“It's good to feel that the team spirit is real and everyone feels part of it and feels necessary and important, that's very useful.”Magnussen switched from Renault to Haas during the winter having replaced Esteban Gutierrez at the American team.The Dane holds the quirky title of only F1 driver to experience all four power unit manufacturers in the V6 hybrid era, having made his debut for McLaren-Mercedes before the Woking-based team switched to Honda engines in his final year at the team. After a year at Renault, Magnussen now drives the Ferrari-powered Haas.