F1 »

Magunssen relishes ‘open and relaxed’ Haas atmosphere

19 May 2017
Kevin Magnussen is keen to act as a leader in the development direction for Haas having enjoyed a positive start to his time at the US squad.
Magunssen relishes ‘open and relaxed’ Haas atmosphere
Magunssen relishes ‘open and relaxed’ Haas atmosphere
Kevin Magnussen is keen to act as a leader in the development direction for Haas having enjoyed a positive start to his time at the US squad after switching from Renault over the winter.

The Danish driver has produced a solid start to 2017 with an eighth place finish in China as his best result from the opening five rounds, while Haas sit eighth in the Formula 1 world constructors' championship after slipping behind Renault in Spain.

Magnussen has faith in Haas bringing useful upgrades throughout the season to ramp up its charge in the competitive midfield fight and feels he can be 'open and relaxed' with his feedback to the team thanks to what he describes as a 'passionate' relationship.

“I think it's good to see that the team is pushing in this regard and I think it's going to be exciting to see what the result is of this first upgrade and we can see what direction we need to go for the rest of the season,” Magnussen said.

“The feeling I had before joining, that this team is open, relaxed, keen, motivated and passionate - this is still my feeling.

“It's good to feel that the team spirit is real and everyone feels part of it and feels necessary and important, that's very useful.”

Magnussen switched from Renault to Haas during the winter having replaced Esteban Gutierrez at the American team.

The Dane holds the quirky title of only F1 driver to experience all four power unit manufacturers in the V6 hybrid era, having made his debut for McLaren-Mercedes before the Woking-based team switched to Honda engines in his final year at the team. After a year at Renault, Magnussen now drives the Ferrari-powered Haas.


7 times F1 drivers tried another series! by Crash_net
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Ferrari , Mclaren , Mercedes , Formula 1 , Renault , Haas , Esteban Gutierrez , Magnussen , Kevin Magnussen
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team on the drivers parade. 14.05.2017.
28.04.2017 - Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
Fernando Alonso greets fans at the Spanish Grand Prix
F1 2017 video game logo
Fernando Alonso in a Rubik`s Cube mosaic...
Thomas becomes the unexpected star of the Spanish GP
14.05.2017 - Race, Celebration, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
14.05.2017 - Race, Celebration, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
14.05.2017 - Race, Celebration, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
14.05.2017 - Race, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36 and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
14.05.2017 - Race, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H leads Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H leads Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H leads Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.05.2017 - Race, Start of the race

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 