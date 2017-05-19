F1 »

Alonso impressed by Brown's vision for McLaren

19 May 2017
While there's no magic fix to McLaren's current F1 struggles, Fernando Alonso is impressed by Zak Brown's more open approach.
Fernando Alonso is impressed by Zak Brown's vision and approach to leading McLaren despite its ongoing Formula 1 struggles, believing the American to be more open to new ideas than predecessor Ron Dennis.

Brown was appointed McLaren's new executive director in December following Dennis' resignation, forced by the board of directors after over 35 years at the helm of the company.

Brown has since instigated a number of changes at McLaren, with one of the most significant steps being a return to the Indianapolis 500 with Alonso at the wheel.

Speaking about the differences between Brown and Dennis' leadership, Alonso said he felt the team had become more open since the change in management.

"I think they are very different and I think there is a not a magic solution, or a magic way to lead a team to success," Alonso said.

"I think Ron had a fantastic time in the past in McLaren with a lot of success. And now with Zak, things are a little bit more open, inside the team but also for you guys, outside, how you can approach McLaren now is different, on the commercial side, also in a technical side.

"I think also with Zak the biggest difference is the vision and the approach for the brand, for McLaren, which is a little bit different and wants to span the McLaren in different worlds and different categories."

Alonso believes that McLaren's entry to the Indy 500 will become a yearly occurence, as well as predicting a return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a race the British marque famously won in 1995.

"We'll see with the Indy 500, I think it is not only this year. I think McLaren will be in the Indy 500 for the future," Alonso said.

"I think McLaren will be in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the future, as they were in the past, when they won the Indy 500, when they won Le Mans.

"So that's the biggest change we can feel inside McLaren, that Zak will not only concentrate in Formula One, will concentrate in McLaren as a race team in different series and the most important thing is obviously to sell cars.

"To sell the McLaren cars you need to open to new markets and especially the US market is probably the biggest one."


