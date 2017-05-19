F1 »

Palmer thankful for Renault support amid F1 struggles

19 May 2017
After a point-less start to the 2017 season, Jolyon Palmer appreciates the support Renault is giving him to get through this rough patch.
Jolyon Palmer feels thankful for the support shown by Renault following a point-less start to the 2017 Formula 1 season.

Palmer scored just a single point through his rookie F1 campaign in 2016 with Renault, but was retained by the French manufacturer to partner Nico Hulkenberg for this year.

While Hulkenberg has found his feet quickly at Enstone to score 14 points through the opening five rounds of the season, Palmer has only recorded a best finish of P13, and finished nine places behind his team-mate last weekend in Spain.

Palmer made no secret of his disappointment over this results so far this year, but spoke warmly of the support shown by those inside the Renault team.

"I've spoken to a lot of people in the team and they're very supportive," Palmer said. "Of course everyone's a bit frustrated about the situation, but everyone's pretty behind me.

"I've known the team for a while now so it's nice to have their support but ultimately I'm putting enough pressure on myself, I want to do a good job for the team but I also want to do a good job for me."

Palmer is approaching races one at a time, learning lessons from any mistakes made, but is refusing to dwell on his struggles.

"Just understanding what went wrong firstly, when you understand what went wrong then you need to make sure it doesn't happen again," Palmer said.

"Then you turn up to the next race and you've learned the lessons and it's a fresh start and a new weekend, anything can happen.

"There's three practice sessions, a qualifying and a race to get through, if we do everything well then we will have a good weekend."


