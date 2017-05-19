F1 bolsters technical heads to work with Brawn

Ross Brawn has expanded his new-look Formula 1 motorsport division with the appointment of former technical heads from Williams and Mercedes.With the focus of improving future technical regulations in the sport, Brawn has welcomed Jason Somerville as head of aerodynamics and Craig Wilson as head of vehicle performance.Nigel Kerr will also join the new set-up on the 1st August as finance director having previous worked with Brawn at his self-title F1 team which was sold to Mercedes.Somerville has a wealth of experience with Le Mans victories with BMW before success with Toyota, Lotus-Renault and Williams in F1.Wilson has also worked at a number of F1 teams including BAR, Honda, Brawn and Williams in the vehicle dynamics division.Kerr has run financial operations and strategies for F1 teams over the past 15 years including BAR, Honda Brawn and Mercedes and was a key figure in Brawn's buyout of the former Honda team before its eventual sale to Mercedes in 2009.The new-look team will be dedicated to researching F1's future regulations and any impacts it may have, working alongside the FIA Formula 1 technical department.“I am delighted to welcome three extremely experienced figures who have established themselves as experts within Formula 1 over many decades,” Brawn said.“We are building a team that enables stronger links to be forged between Formula 1's management and the sport's various stakeholders, ensuring that regulations are implemented with the involvement of all parties.”