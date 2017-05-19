Verstappen ready for ‘most challenging corner’ on F1 calendar

Max Verstappen has called the swimming pool chicane in Monaco 'the most challenging corner this year' with the new bigger and faster F1 cars.The Red Bull driver says he's keen to learn lessons from last year and make amends having crashed out of the Monte Carlo race, while also having his qualifying ended prematurely by a collision at the swimming pool chicane, as he hopes to learn more about the ideal set-up on his RB13.With the wider, longer and faster F1 cars this year due to the new technical regulations, Verstappen is anticipating a trouble-free Monaco GP will be tricky but is relishing the challenge.“Preparation for Monaco is a little different, you definitely build up a little bit slower throughout the weekend and pace yourself,” Verstappen said. “It's important to find the limit carefully. With the new cars I think the chicane around the swimming pool will be the most challenging corner this year.“There is no such thing as a low risk lap in Monaco, it doesn't exist if you want to be fast because you have to be on the limit.“Last year's crash was very unfortunate but it doesn't affect my confidence heading back there, it just makes me want to do better this year and learn from my mistakes.“We still have a lot to learn from the car in terms of setup as it is always developing and we haven't driven it on a tight street circuit yet.”Verstappen has crashed out of both Monaco races he's contested so far in his bourgeoning F1 career, as he hopes to bounce back from his early exit from the Spanish Grand Prix when he was involved in a first corner collision with Kimi Raikkonen and Valtteri Bottas.