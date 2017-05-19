F1 »

F1 Monaco GP: Verstappen ready for ‘most challenging corner’ on F1 calendar

19 May 2017
Max Verstappen has called the swimming pool chicane in Monaco 'the most challenging corner this year' with the new bigger and faster F1 cars.
Verstappen ready for ‘most challenging corner’ on F1 calendar
F1 Monaco GP: Verstappen ready for ‘most challenging corner’ on F1 calendar
Max Verstappen has called the swimming pool chicane in Monaco 'the most challenging corner this year' with the new bigger and faster F1 cars.

The Red Bull driver says he's keen to learn lessons from last year and make amends having crashed out of the Monte Carlo race, while also having his qualifying ended prematurely by a collision at the swimming pool chicane, as he hopes to learn more about the ideal set-up on his RB13.

With the wider, longer and faster F1 cars this year due to the new technical regulations, Verstappen is anticipating a trouble-free Monaco GP will be tricky but is relishing the challenge.

“Preparation for Monaco is a little different, you definitely build up a little bit slower throughout the weekend and pace yourself,” Verstappen said. “It's important to find the limit carefully. With the new cars I think the chicane around the swimming pool will be the most challenging corner this year.

“There is no such thing as a low risk lap in Monaco, it doesn't exist if you want to be fast because you have to be on the limit.

“Last year's crash was very unfortunate but it doesn't affect my confidence heading back there, it just makes me want to do better this year and learn from my mistakes.

“We still have a lot to learn from the car in terms of setup as it is always developing and we haven't driven it on a tight street circuit yet.”

Verstappen has crashed out of both Monaco races he's contested so far in his bourgeoning F1 career, as he hopes to bounce back from his early exit from the Spanish Grand Prix when he was involved in a first corner collision with Kimi Raikkonen and Valtteri Bottas.


7 times F1 drivers tried another series! by Crash_net
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Red Bull Racing , Kimi Raikkonen , Monaco , Valtteri Bottas , Spanish Grand Prix , Max Verstappen , Verstappen
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
28.05.2016 - Qualifying, Crash, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB12
Haas F1 livery updated Monaco GP
Fernando Alonso greets fans at the Spanish Grand Prix
Thomas becomes the unexpected star of the Spanish GP
14.05.2017 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
14.05.2017 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
14.05.2017 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
14.05.2017 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
(L to R): Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari; Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1; Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1, as the grid observes the national anthem. 14.05.2017.
(L to R): Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing; Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari; Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari; Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1; Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1, as the grid observes the national anthem. 14.05.2017.
(L to R): Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari , as the grid observes the national anthem. 14.05.2017.
(L to R): Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari; Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari; and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1, as the grid observes the national anthem. 14.05.2017.
(L to R): Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 as the grid observes the national anthem. 14.05.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 on the grid. 14.05.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 14.05.2017.
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13. 14.05.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 locks up under braking. 14.05.2017. F
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H leads Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 14.05.2017.

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 