Haas unveils revised F1 livery ahead of Monaco GP

Haas has revealed its new-look car design ahead of next weekend's Monaco Grand Prix, swapping out red for grey for the remainder of the 2017 Formula 1 season.Haas made small tweaks to its livery at the last race in Spain in order to comply with the updated rules regarding name and number identification stickers on cars, as requested by the FIA.The team has now made further changes to its look ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, saying: "Sleek tones of gray have replaced the red portions of the car, sans for the angular red accent mark at the rear which has been a trademark of Haas F1 Team since its debut last season. It's a styling upgrade for a locale where upgraded style is a way of life."Team principal Günther Steiner confirmed the livery will remain in place for the remainder of the season, adding: "With the change in the size of the numbers and its positioning, we looked into making the entire car a little more visible.”