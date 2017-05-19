F1 »

Haas unveils revised F1 livery ahead of Monaco GP

19 May 2017
Haas ditches the red elements of its car design in favour of added grey ahead of next weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.
Haas unveils revised F1 livery ahead of Monaco GP
Haas unveils revised F1 livery ahead of Monaco GP
Haas has revealed its new-look car design ahead of next weekend's Monaco Grand Prix, swapping out red for grey for the remainder of the 2017 Formula 1 season.

Haas made small tweaks to its livery at the last race in Spain in order to comply with the updated rules regarding name and number identification stickers on cars, as requested by the FIA.

The team has now made further changes to its look ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, saying: "Sleek tones of gray have replaced the red portions of the car, sans for the angular red accent mark at the rear which has been a trademark of Haas F1 Team since its debut last season. It's a styling upgrade for a locale where upgraded style is a way of life."

Team principal Günther Steiner confirmed the livery will remain in place for the remainder of the season, adding: "With the change in the size of the numbers and its positioning, we looked into making the entire car a little more visible.”


7 times F1 drivers tried another series! by Crash_net

Tagged as: FIA , Formula 1 , Monaco , Monaco Grand Prix , Haas , Haas F1 Team
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Haas F1 livery updated Monaco GP
Fernando Alonso greets fans at the Spanish Grand Prix
F1 2017 video game logo
Fernando Alonso in a Rubik`s Cube mosaic...
Thomas becomes the unexpected star of the Spanish GP
14.05.2017 - Race, Celebration, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
14.05.2017 - Race, Celebration, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
14.05.2017 - Race, Celebration, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
14.05.2017 - Race, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36 and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
14.05.2017 - Race, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H leads Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H leads Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H leads Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.05.2017 - Race, Start of the race
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

 
 