Grosjean on Button’s return: He knows what he’s doing

Romain Grosjean expects Jenson Button to be on the pace immediately at Monaco as the former Formula 1 world champion prepares to fill in at McLaren-Honda with Fernando Alonso racing at the Indianapolis 500.The Haas F1 driver is keen to welcome Button back at Monte Carlo after the British drive opted for a sabbatical away from F1 in 2017. Due to his two-year contract with McLaren-Honda, Button will step in for Alonso at the Monaco race with the Spaniard taking part in his rookie Indy 500 for McLaren-Honda-Andretti.Grosjean says he hopes Haas can take advantage of any potential gains while Button gets up to speed with the new technical regulations for 2017 but admits he doesn't expect much of an opportunity due to the British driver's experience in the sport.“First thing he has to do is get used to the width of the car, especially in Monaco. Jenson is a great champion,” Grosjean said. “He's been world champion and he knows what he's doing. He's going to be on it pretty quickly.“If we can take advantage of the fact that he's not got much experience in the car at the beginning, we'll use that for our own performance, but I'm sure he's going to be good straight away.”