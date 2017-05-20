Hamilton anticipating ‘close’ Monaco GP fight

Lewis Hamilton says he will head into the Monaco Grand Prix firmly focused on a third victory around the Principality as he looks to move into the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship lead.A second win of the season last time out in Spain has seen Hamilton close the margin up front to Sebastian Vettel to six points, meaning a win in Monaco would give the Mercedes driver a clear lead in the standings for the first time this year.With Ferrari seeking its first win in Monaco since 2001, though Hamilton admits he gets additional motivation from racing through the iconic streets, his focus is unchanged in any race.“In my mind, it is about consistency. You can get ahead in one race and then go behind in the next. For me it is about consistency and taking that form from this weekend into the 15 races that we have left.“It is whoever is the most consistent. It does not matter if I am leading the championship after the next race. What matters is that I am leading the championship after the last race, that's my thought process. Of course I want to win Monaco but the importance is not the points but the actual win.”“Generally from race to race you reset. Not every weekend's going to work out perfectly, over time you'll learn methods of getting your mind into gear each time, so I don't think it makes a difference, of course it's nice going to Monaco knowing that I'm still really well in the fight. It's definitely going to be close.