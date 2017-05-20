I’m not in F1 to go to school - Stroll

Lance Stroll says he doesn't want to fall back on his relative lack of experience to explain a 'challenging' start to his Formula 1 career as he heads for a maiden Monaco Grand Prix appearance seeking his first points of the season.Having come close to his maiden point in Russia following a run of three DNFs, Stroll endured a tough Spanish Grand Prix, failing to break out of Q1 and finishing down the order in the race too.The only full rookie on the grid having graduated from the European Formula 3 Championship, Stroll admits he is facing a task to find the sweet spot of the Williams FW40 over a race weekend as he is still understanding how circuits evolve.“I think Formula One is, there's a lot of differences from track to track, grip levels, tyre compound, so you always have to press the reset button and work from scratch again. I'm feeling better every race, it's just about staying in it and continuing to push to learn and I don't doubt it will come.”Indeed, the Canadian says he is pleased with his initiation to F1 so far, even if he is conscious he doesn't want to treat it as a 'university year'.“In some ways I'm happy. For sure results and stuff has gotten in the way of getting the results we want to get, with some bad luck and some mistakes I made in driving and stuff which is part of the learning curve. I feel more confident, I feel better every time I get in.“I have to look at it that way [as a university year]. It's very challenging. The tyre is very hard to get working compared to some other years. We see that it's just very demanding to drive and I need to take it in that sense and learn the most I can, come back and be a better driver the next time around.“That doesn't stop me from pushing as hard as I can and competing, I'm not here to only go to school I'm here to compete.”