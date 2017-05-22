F1 »

Monaco GP: McLaren on Button Monaco return – ‘He knows what he’s doing’

22 May 2017
Zak Brown dismisses Mark Webber's comments with regards to Jenson Button's F1 comeback, insisting he is excited for his Monaco GP return.
McLaren CEO Zak Brown is expecting Jenson Button's sheer experience to bring him up to speed quickly when he makes his much anticipated Formula 1 return in the Monaco Grand Prix this week, despite a lack of seat time in the latest generation cars.

The former champion took a 'sabbatical' at the end of 2016 after 17 seasons competing at the highest level, though the Briton hinted he is unlikely to make a full-time return despite still being contracted by McLaren as its reserve driver.

Nevertheless, Button returns to the cockpit this week in Monaco – where he was a winner in 2009 – in place of former team-mate Fernando Alonso, who will instead make his much anticipated Indy 500 bow.

Though considered a natural replacement for Alonso, the decision not to test the McLaren-Honda MCL32 beforehand despite the opportunity to do so in Bahrain has raised eyebrows, not least because of the more demanding nature of the revised F1 cars.

Despite this, Brown says he respects Button's choice to focus more on simulator work in the factory than a day of real-time testing around a circuit with different characteristics and – in response to Mark Webber's recent criticism – insists the Briton is excited to be racing again.

“I think Jenson is very much looking forward to Monaco,” he said. “He was at the factory last week, he spent time in the sim, we gave him the option. He knows Monaco, he has won Monaco, he did F1 for over 17 years, he has only missed four races… this isn't someone coming out of retirement who hasn't been in the car for three years.

“He felt that was his best preparation, he knows what he is doing and we support the option he wanted to choose. I saw Mark's comments, I don't know if Mark has talked to him or if that is just his observation.”


