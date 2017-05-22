Williams working ‘more intelligently’ than last 3 years – Massa

Felipe Massa says the Williams Martini Racing team is working 'completely differently' compared to his previous seasons with the team following a positive start to the season.The Brazilian made a surprise return to both Williams and F1 ahead of the 2017 season just weeks after 'retiring' from the series but has quickly proven his worth with a pair of top six finishes from the opening five races.Indeed, Massa has stressed he took his time in accepting Williams' offer to return – as a replacement for Mercedes-bound Valtteri Bottas – because he wanted to see a restructure in the way the team operates.However, with Paddy Lowe and Dirk de Beer coming on board over the winter, Massa believes the team is working better than it has done since he first joined in 2014.“I think to be honest what I see in this team this year is completely different to what I saw in the last three years, in terms of mentality for developing, areas for developing, I think I see the team in a much more connect working together in so many different areas including aerodynamic that I believe we can have a much better developing to the season compared to what I saw in the last three years.“For sure you need to make things work in the car, the only time you're 100 per cent sure is when you're trying the car. But the mentality, the working is definitely completely different than what happened in the last three years. I really believe that the working now is a lot more correct, intelligent, and very good connection.”Crediting much of this with Lowe and de Beer, though Massa says there is still more to come from Williams he is now confident it can make a step in performance.“Paddy, Dirk de Beer, so many other people that were inside but something was missing. I think there was not really a connection but now people are trying to improve in all areas. Definitely we are still at the beginning. Still so many things we need to do, but the working is much different. “