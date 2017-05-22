Renault still coy on 2017 MGU-K race debut date

There remains no firm date for Renault's much delayed 2017-specification MGU-K race debut as the manufacturer focuses on ensuring it is reliable and competitive out of the box.The team developed a new generation MGU-K over the winter but its weight-saving gains were negated by indifferent reliability during pre-season testing, forcing the team to revert to a 2016 specification as a precaution.Though Renault had plotted a debut for the revised component in Russia, this was set to be delayed further to a potential Canadian Grand Prix outing next month. However, Taffin hints this could change again in the manufacturer's determination to ensure it is fully ready for competition.“We ran with a new generation MGU-K in pre-season testing and this showed us that the concept was not ready for race conditions. The potential advantage it offers relates to its weight rather than direct PU performance benefits.“This new generation of MGUK will be deployed when adequate with our power unit plan. In terms of performance improvement we are looking at every area, so the potential weight advantage of a new specification MGU-K is just one factor in a bigger equation.”With the factory team enjoying one of the season's strongest year-on-year resurgences having scored in all but one race this season, Taffin is pleased with the performance and reliability the engine has delivered given it is not running in its optimal specification yet.“We knew it would be a challenging start to the year – testing illustrated this – but five Grands Prix in we have finished all the races without experiencing any problems. In Spain we were able to get more from the power unit in qualifying mode.“We are not subject to the same constraints as before with tokens, so we can push and develop in a different way than for the past three seasons. We are continuing with our roadmap of adding performance, balanced to the requirements of reliability.