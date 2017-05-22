Button talks Monaco GP comeback… admits sim ‘pool roll’!

F1 »

22 May 2017
Jenson Button doesn't discount scoring McLaren's first points of the 2017 F1 season... despite a dramatic incident in the simulator!
Jenson Button has set his sights on scoring McLaren-Honda's first points of the 2017 Formula 1 season as he prepares to make his much-anticipated one-off return to the cockpit in the Monaco Grand Prix.

Having opted to take a sabbatical at the end of 2016 after a remarkable 17 seasons in the sport – during which time he notched up 15 wins and the 2009 world title -, Button has been called up to deputise for Indy 500-committed Fernando Alonso in F1's blue riband Monaco Grand Prix.

Set to mark his 306th start in F1, the appearance will nonetheless represent his first time in the new generation McLaren-Honda MCL32, a car that in the hands of Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne is yet to pick up points from the opening five races in the season.

Despite this, Button has no qualms about getting up to speed in the car, suggesting Alonso's run to P7 in qualifying during the Spanish Grand Prix is a good gauge of what McLaren can achieve around the more favourable Monaco street circuit.

“I'm very excited,” he told assembled media during McLaren's official media launch for its 'World's Fastest Gamer' initiative. “It was great to see the performance of Fernando in Barcelona, P7… what a step forward. He obviously did a great lap but it shows how much of an improvement the team has made and we have another good step for Monaco.

“I initially didn't like the feel of the car [in the sim] but this was before the updates. We made some set-up changes and it felt much better and suited my style more. With the updates, it is pretty awesome to drive.

“So it's very positive for me it is a great race to come back for, it was my home for 17 years, I have won in Monaco and had some great races in Monaco. It is a race where the car should work well. Hopefully [we can be in the points], if Alonso can put it seventh in Barcelona we should be looking sweet for Monaco.”

Having opted against a day driving the MCL32 for the first time during the recent Bahrain post-event test in favour of focusing on simulator work in more representative conditions, Button says the time spent at the factory has made a big difference to his preparations… despite a rather dramatic 'first time' incident!

“I have been in the simulator this morning, had a bit of time a couple of weeks ago so preparations are going well understanding the new systems with the car because there are some things that are very different.

“It is realistic enough so that when you drive around Monaco, if you hit a wall you take your hands off the steering wheel and you close your eyes.

“I also fell in the pool twice today, hopefully that won't happen… You know after turn one you go up the hill? I fell off on the right hand side, rolled – I have never rolled in the simulator before! Lucky the impact isn't as big as reality but you get a jolt from G-force.”

One lucky competition winner will get the chance to spend a year working with McLaren in its simulator at the McLaren Technology Centre as part of its new World's Fastest Gamer initiative, which looks to promote the increasingly popular online gaming industry.

McLaren-Honda is now the only team yet to score a point in the 2017 season having accumulated just three finishes from ten.

7 times F1 drivers tried another series! by Crash_net

