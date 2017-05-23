McLaren-Honda hope Monaco becomes ‘a big opportunity’

Honda chief Yusuke Hasegawa says he hopes Monaco's circuit attributes of being less reliant on outright power can provide a chance to attack for points this weekend.After a frustrating start to 2017 with an unreliable and under-powered Honda power unit, McLaren-Honda is yet to pick up a single Formula 1 world championship point to leave it last in the constructors' standings.With Fernando Alonso skipping the Monaco Grand Prix in order to take on the Indianapolis 500, McLaren-Honda welcomes back Jenson Button for a one-off return alongside Stoffel Vandoorne.Both drivers are quietly optimistic of taking points in Monaco given the circuit will play to the MCL32's chassis and aerodynamic strengths, while Vandoorne will be aiming to avoid any further power unit changes having already worked through his allocated number of engine parts plus he also picked up a grid penalty from Spain.Honda's Hasegawa sees the Monaco race as the team's best chance of collecting points on its current form in 2017 and is keen to produce a trouble-free race weekend for both drivers.“In Spain two weeks ago we showed some positive steps forward, and in Monaco outright power plays less of a role, so we are hoping the race will be a big opportunity for us,” Hasegawa said. “It's very technical and a real drivers' track with no margin for error, so set-up will be key as will a strong qualifying session.“This is a particularly special week for everyone at McLaren-Honda. Not only are we heading to Monaco for the Formula 1 jewel in the crown, we also have Jenson back racing with us and Fernando competing in the Indy 500.“We will have Jenson, a Monaco winner and world champion, behind the wheel, and Stoffel has also experienced the top step of the podium in Monaco in GP2. Between them we have a formidable driver line-up and it's our aim to keep pushing forward and give them both a car competitive enough to finish in the points.”