Monaco GP: Force India announces Breast Cancer Care pink ribbon initiative

24 May 2017
Force India's VJM10s will adorn the symbolic pink ribbon for breast cancer awareness in this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.
The famous pink ribbon, a global symbol for breast cancer awareness, will adorn the Force India VJM10 cars of Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon during this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix as part of a bold new initiative involving the Breast Cancer Care charity.

In the year Breast Cancer Care is celebrating its 25th anniversary of the recognisable pink ribbon symbol, Force India has announced a 'multi-year partnership' with the charity to raise awareness on a global scale with the shared partnership goal of reaching more people affected by breast cancer.

The initiative will see the pink ribbon adorn the pink-liveried VJM10 car at the top of the chassis in five focus races – Monaco, Montreal, Silverstone, Austin and Mexico City.

Together Sahara Force India and Breast Cancer Care want to make sure everyone affected by breast cancer gets the care, support and information they need, as well as their friends and family too. More people are surviving breast cancer, but the reality is every ten minutes someone new is diagnosed - and that's why there's never been a greater need for their life-changing support.

“Our cars turning pink created a lot of positive buzz and it's a pleasure to be able to harness this feeling to raise awareness for such an important cause and charity,” said team principal Vijay Mallya. “We are proud to be working with Breast Cancer Care to bring their work into the spotlight and take advantage of Formula One's global reach to improve the lives of everyone affected, directly and indirectly, by breast cancer.”

“Today we are announcing an exciting new partnership with Sahara Force India – and we couldn't be more delighted,” added BCC Director of Fundraising and Marketing Andy Harris. “Together our goal is to reach more people affected by breast cancer faster. Force India is committed to working with Breast Cancer Care to help achieve our ambition of doubling the number of men and women we support by 2020. We want to make sure everyone affected by this life-threatening disease gets the care and support they need to help them through one of the most difficult challenges they could ever face.”

7 times F1 drivers tried another series! by Crash_net

Tagged as: Silverstone , Formula One , Monaco , Vijay Mallya , Monaco Grand Prix , Force India F1 , Sergio Perez , Austin , esteban ocon
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

