Points streak proof of Force India's 'tremendous job' - Perez

Sergio Perez has praised Force India for overdelivering in Formula 1 recently to sit ahead of its faster midfield rivals in the constructors' championship after five rounds of the 2017 season.Perez and team-mate Esteban Ocon have finished in the points at every race so far this season, leaving Force India fourth in the standings ahead of rivals Toro Rosso and Williams.Perez led the team to fourth place in the Spanish Grand Prix two weeks ago, extending his streak of points finishes in F1 to 15 races, the longest currently active on the grid.Despite saying on numerous occasions that Force India is far from being the fourth-fastest team in F1, Perez praised its efforts in overdelivering in other areas to make up ground, particularly with the reliability of its car."Well when you definitely look at our pace, where we are, I'm a point away from [Max] Verstappen and two or three from [Daneil] Ricciardo, which is a car that is probably a second a lap quicker than us at every grand prix on average," Perez said, comparing Force India to Red Bull's RB13."Definitely the team overdelivers with the pace we have. We are beating Williams which is also quite a bit quicker than us, especially in the beginning of the season, and other teams that in the beginning we were not as strong. We've been overdelivering."I think the team just works really well. We are aware of our deficit which is purely pace, so we are always trying to manage different things like qualifying, race, especially this year how important is track position."I think the team is doing a good job also on reliability, it's incredible when you look at our record of 15 consecutive races in the points. That means a lot because normally during 15 races, in all of them we didn't have the pace to go into the points."With different strategies, accidents ahead of us, it's just a matter of maximising what we have, and I think the team has done a tremendous job in that respect."