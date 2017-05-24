F1 »

Monaco GP: ’50 Shades of Grey Haas’ has room to do better – Grosjean

24 May 2017
Romain Grosjean says there is more to come from his newly-liveried Haas VF17 ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix.
Romain Grosjean says he heads into the Monaco Grand Prix eager to take better advantage of Haas' encouraging raw pace after seeing its race day performance negated by its disappointing qualifying effort.

The Frenchman secured his second points' finish of the season in Spain with a run to tenth place, albeit at the expense of his team-mate Kevin Magnussen who was forced to pit on the penultimate lap after sustaining a puncture.

Indeed, Grosjean is encouraged by the performance of the VF17 car beneath him following the Spanish Grand Prix update but suggests it has not yet unlocked the full potential, particularly in qualifying.

“It was [a step forward]. We couldn't set up the car around it but it was a step forward. I think we do need more, keep pushing as the midfield is very, very tight. I think we've got room to do better than what we have done, especially in the last two races we were not as competitive at least in qualifyinig, race was better. Force India was only faster than us in the midfield. When you qualify 14th in Barcelona then that's about it.”

Looking ahead to the Monaco Grand Prix, Grosjean admits the slow speed nature of the circuit may not work to the VF17's strengths based on the final sector performance in Spain.

“It's still pretty tricky to get the tyres to work as we want and it's costing us more than we would like. Let's see how it will go for us here, sector three in Barcelona was not great for us so on paper you say Monaco will not be great but it doesn't necessarily mean it's not going to be great.”

With Haas coming to Monaco having tweaked its livery by removing the red hues and going for an almost entirely grey appearance, Grosjean joked that it has been renamed to reflect the look.

“50 Shades of Grey… the name of the new car. I don't mind, my helmet is colourful so it has to do the job for the whole car. Let's hope it does not go too much into the wall here.”




