Hamilton feels no pressure to match Senna's pole tally in Monaco

Lewis Hamilton feels there is no pressure to match Ayrton Senna's tally of 65 Formula 1 pole positions in Monaco this weekend, but admits being so close to his racing hero's record "doesn't seem real".Hamilton currently sits third in the all-time list for pole positions in F1 with 64, one shy of Senna. Michael Schumacher holds the overall record with 68 poles.Many of Senna's greatest moments came around the streets of Monaco, with the Brazilian taking five poles and six wins at the grand prix throughout his iconic career.Hamilton looked up to Senna as a child, and while the prospect to drawing level on Saturday is one he could have never imagined when starting his career, the Briton feels no pressure to do so in Monaco."Growing up I would be watching the grands prix, coming home, watching the video, never getting old," Hamilton said."Every time I'd come home and watch Ayrton race and watch the onboard footage of him racing around Monaco, coming out of the tunnel, to think that's what I do every year now."More importantly, now I'm one away from matching his qualifying record which just doesn't seem real. I feel very honoured to be up and amongst the greats."I don't feel like there is any pressure. If it happens this weekend, it happens. If it doesn't, it will happen. I will get another pole at some stage, for as long as I live."I'll keep pushing and it's just quite remarkable I think what my family and I have achieved in the time that I've been here."Senna famously said his run to pole position in Monaco for the 1988 grand prix felt spiritual and like an out-of-body experience, with the lap being regarded as one of the greatest of all time.When asked about Senna's famous quote, Hamilton said he did not feel there was such a thing as a perfect lap in F1, although he appreciated how the quote had been picked up."Well I think Ayrton was special and very, very good with the way he used his words," Hamilton said. "A bit like Muhammad Ali. Muhammad would recite lines and things to say because he knew you guys would gobble it up!"I think Ayrton did the same thing, because I know there's not really such a thing as a perfect lap. You can always improve. Of course there's an incredible feeling when you feel like you are as close to the edge, that dreamline edge that you're trying to get close to every year. I've never had that here."I've had good laps here that have felt very close, but as I said you can always improve. You can always find millimetres here and there. That's the great thing about this sport. If we hit the perfect lap, then I don't know, what's next beyond perfect? There's nothing beyond that."I love that there's a constant chase, a constant challenge. The target's always moving, so you might touch it for just a split second, but then it shifts and moves somewhere else. That's what I love about it."