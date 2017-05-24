Verstappen keen to ‘stay out of the wall’ after '16 Monaco disaster

Max Verstappen says he 'learned a lot' from a dramatic Monaco Grand Prix weekend in 2016 after two heavy accidents brought him back to earth just two weeks after his sensational maiden win.The Dutchman arrived in Monaco last season on the high of his remarkable first F1 win in his maiden appearance as a Red Bull Racing driver, but an accident in qualifying left him at the back of the grid before another crash in the race scuppered his top ten charge.Twelve months on, Verstappen returns to the Principality in entirely different circumstances after a collision with Kimi Raikkonen ended his Spanish GP defence at the first corner.However, after crashing out of his 2015 debut in Monaco too when he slammed into the rear of Romain Grosjean's Lotus at Ste Devote, he says he arrives feeling more mature for his third attempt.“We will try to stay out of the walls! I learned a lot from it, a lot of small things which can make an improvement in every aspect of the car and myself. So I feel good, that is the past.”Though Verstappen is optimistic Red Bull will pose more of a threat to Mercedes and Ferrari around a more favourable circuit, he isn't convinced it will be enough to play team into contention.“We are not in the same position as last year, so it will be harder. But you never know. We always try to do our best and if you feel comfortable in the car that is already a big plus around this track.“People say [the upgrade] is a B car, that is way too much. I don't think you can do that in like four or five races. There is some potential, so we just keep on building on that.”