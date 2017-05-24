F1 »

F1 Monaco GP: Raikkonen doubts wider cars will change much at Monaco

24 May 2017
Despite concerns about the added width of F1's 2017 field around the streets of Monaco, Kimi Raikkonen isn't bothered.
Kimi Raikkonen doesn't think the wider 2017 Formula 1 cars will make Monaco a more challenging grand prix, saying he hasn't noticed too much difference so far this season.

As part of an overhaul of F1's technical regulations for 2017, the cars were made 20 cm wider and bulked up to offer drivers more downforce.

Monaco is the tightest circuit on the calendar, leading to concerns for many that racing will be even more difficult than usual due to the wider cars.

Raikkonen does not see it this way, though, saying he has not noticed any issues with car placement through the first five races of this current formula so far.

“I don't know. I might be wrong but I don't think we're going to feel an awful lot," Raikkonen said. "If you purely take the circuits that we've been so far, the first time we run it feels different but we haven't seen an awful lot of problems that people are accidentally off the road because the car is that much wider or something.

"It might be different here but usually you go off how the front tire looks and then I don't think it has changed an awful lot between the front and rear from the past.

"I don't think it's going to be an awful lot of a problem, but I might be wrong. We will see tomorrow."

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo is more concerned about the lack of space, particularly when cars bunch together and the increased width adds up.

"20cm wider total, it doesn't sound much but when you put all the cars together and on a tight circuit you see it and notice it more," Ricciardo said.

"So qualify well! It's going to help."


