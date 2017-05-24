Vettel to lead Ferrari to first Monaco GP win since 2001?

It is the most iconic race on the Formula 1 calendar but the series' most iconic team hasn't experienced a win there since 2001, a hoodoo that may finally end this weekend as Sebastian Vettel looks to return the Monaco Grand Prix winners' trophy to Ferrari.Ferrari has not triumphed at the Monaco Grand Prix since 2001 when Michael Schumacher was victorious, despite the team sealing four drivers' world titles since that date.Nevertheless, it has been a happier hunting ground for Vettel himself in the past having won in 2011 and with Ferrari showing strong form from the opening five races – yielding two wins – hopes are high the 16-year drought could come to an end this weekend.“We need to get into a rhythm with a lot of confidence with the car at the end of the day, so we need to trust the car, but we have to find the right set up to get to the groove and have confidence.“I think the most important is that in all the five races we could've won five. They could end up differently, but they didn't. Sometimes you end up being on the luckier side, sometimes not. But I think we have a long season ahead of us so stuff like that we need to have, but as I said the most important is to stay there.“We have a strong package, a strong car, we're doing the right thing. We're not so worried. Some points we deserved, but I think we got points we deserved so far and we need to do a better job overall, but I think we're ready to move forward, looking forward.”Vettel comes into the sixth round of the 2017 F1 World Championship with a slim six point margin over Lewis Hamilton, though Ferrari trails Mercedes by eight points in the constructors' reckoning.