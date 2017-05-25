Jenson Button’s F1 return: The reaction

Jenson Button returns to the F1 cockpit this weekend with a surprise one-off appearance at the Monaco Grand Prix at McLaren, deputising for the Indy 500 committed Fernando Alonso.FP1 represents Button's first chance to drive the McLaren MCL32 having turned down the offer of driving it in Bahrain, but the man himself has played down the decision not to test beforehand.The man himself has had his say, but what do his rivals think, particularly the decision to turn his first MCL32 wheel in Monaco?He's not driven this car as far as I am aware? Physically, I mean he doesn't struggle physically anyway. It's difficult to know whether it's the easiest of races to come being your first. Monaco is not an easy track to come to but he's a veteran so he will jump in and do an amazing job no doubt. It will all be new to him but he's probably been on the simulator doing lots and lots of miles so probably will take it like a duck to water.It's so nice to have Jenson back. Everybody likes him. I just saw him down below. Really nice to have him back racing back with us. Hoping the best for him. Being behind me – but hoping the best for him. He can enjoy maybe the only race that he's back. Nice to have him back.If I was him I would've done a day in Bahrain. But they didn't do much running there! I think for Jenson it will take some time for him. I don't think he will be straight on it, I don't think so. It will feel a bit heavier and a bit different.If he wants to do that it is fine. I am not sure if he cares [what I think]. If he wants to prepare like that, then it is fine. If he feels comfortable with it, just do it. I am not in the same positon, I have not been driving for 17 years!I mean it's good that's he is back in. Maybe it's a bit surprising he [didn't test] with the car but I am sure he's going to be fine very quickly. It's going to take a few laps. He's been driving since 2000 so he has seen quite a lot of different cars, he's been a world champion so he will be fine.”“nteresting, interesting. I think probably this is the place where the driver may lack less experience of driving these new generation of cars, you just have to have the confidence in you to throw the car around and Jenson has that. Probably if we took him to Barcelona, it would take him a lot longer than in Monaco but let's see, it's going to be something interesting. I think they [McLaren] will be quite strong around here.”