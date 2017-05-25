F1 »

F1 Monaco GP: Hamilton tops Monaco FP1 as Button returns

25 May 2017
Lewis Hamilton makes a rapid start to the Monaco Grand Prix weekend as times dip far below last year's FP1 pace on Thursday.
Hamilton tops Monaco FP1 as Button makes his return
F1 Monaco GP: Hamilton tops Monaco FP1 as Button returns
Lewis Hamilton made a rapid start to the Monaco Grand Prix weekend by edging out Formula 1 championship rival Sebastian Vettel at the top of the timesheets in first practice on Thursday morning.

Hamilton turned in a best lap of 1:13.425 on the ultra-soft tyre through a busy FP1 session, giving him a buffer of almost two-tenths of a second to Vettel in second place.

Mercedes and Ferrari were evenly-matched throughout the session once again, with Valtteri Bottas taking fourth after lapping three-tenths off team-mate Hamilton's headline pace.

Red Bull displayed an impressive pace as Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo took third and fifth respectively, but the session was not completely smooth for the team. Verstappen was forced to sit out part of the running due to damage to the underside of his RB13 car, caused by running too aggressively over the kerbs.

Daniil Kvyat led Toro Rosso's charge in FP1, finishing sixth as team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr. ended up ninth. Kimi Raikkonen was seventh in the sister Ferrari, while Force India drivers Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon filled out the top 10 in P8 and P10.

Jenson Button's first session back in F1 saw him get to grips with the McLaren-Honda MCL32 car relatively quickly, finishing 14th and less than two-tenths off full-time team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne.

Concerns about the additional width of the 2017-spec F1 cars in Monaco proved unfounded in FP1 as the session went by without any major incident, but with drivers set to push the boundaries more as the weekend progresses, issues could yet arise.


5 weird and wonderful moments at the Monaco... by Crash_net

Tagged as: Ferrari , Mclaren , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Jenson Button , Mercedes , Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Toro Rosso , Kimi Raikkonen , Monaco , Daniel Ricciardo , Monaco Grand Prix , Force India F1 , Valtteri Bottas
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 12.05.2017.
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40 retires from the free practice 2
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Daniil Kvyat (RUS) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12 and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 