F1 pays tribute to victims of the Manchester terror attack

25 May 2017
Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button express their horror at the events of Monday's Manchester terror attack, which left 22 dead.
F1 teams and drivers have expressed their sorrow towards the victims of Monday's terror attack in Manchester, which left 22 people dead and more than 50 injured.

A suicide bomber detonated explosives in the foyer of the Manchester Arena just as concertgoers were exiting following a performance by the US singer Ariana Grande, causing multiple fatalities, including children and teenagers.

The attack – described as 'callous' by British Prime Minister Theresa May – has shocked the world, including F1 with British drivers Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button each expressing their sympathies with the victims during media sessions on Wednesday.

“It's just crazy to think where we are in the world,” said Hamilton. In 2017, there's so much death around us. There's so much beauty, yet there's just silly things that are happening all the time.

“Since the incident in Manchester, just thinking walking around, it could happen, that kind of thing could happen anywhere. Are we safe anywhere? Are our families safe? It's definitely a worry and a concern.

“I can't even fathom how the families and those that have lost loved ones are feeling today. But I have to try and compartmentalize that, and try and drive the hardest I can this weekend and try and put positivity out there, because I know there are a lot of people who need it.”

“Obviously, it's horrific,” Jenson Button added. “It's amazing how often it seems to be happening all around the world and more and more in Great Britain. So, yeah, there aren't many words for it really apart from my thoughts are with everyone that's been affected. The most heart-breaking thing… I mean every life is important but with mostly kids going to the concert that's what I think hurts the most for everyone.

“I'm not a parent, but I know a lot of people who are and I think that's what hits home the most, how heartless certain people can be.

“It's also been a pretty bad week for people we know and respect in motorsport as well, and the cycling world, well the triathlon world for me. So, it's been tough with Nicky losing his fight over the last the last few days – it just shows you how precious it is. You've got to enjoy every moment. That's it really.”

A silence is set to be observed on the grid for the victims of the attack in Sunday's race, which Williams is displaying a #Manchester logo on its front-wing this weekend in honour.




Tagged as: Williams , Lewis Hamilton , Jenson Button
