Renault doubts it can offer Alonso title-winning car for 2018

Renault Formula 1 special advisor Alain Prost doubts the French manufacturer can offer Fernando Alonso a championship-winning car for 2018, pouring cold water on talk of a return.Alonso won the F1 drivers' title with Renault in 2005 and 2006, and returned to the team for two years in 2008 after a short stint with McLaren.The Spaniard has been linked with a move back to Renault for 2018 amid ongoing struggles with McLaren, and has said he will only begin to think about his future after the summer break.Alonso has, however, stressed that he needs to be in a car that is capable of winning races and giving him a shot at a third world championship next year.Speaking to, Prost said that he doubted Renault would be in a position to give Alonso what he needs as it continues to focus on rebuilding the project at Enstone."Fernando wants to win races or championships. I don't think we can offer him a car to be world champion next year, and also maybe in two years," Prost said."We have to be very realistic. I have been in this business for almost forty years and l know how difficult it is going to be."We have to be really careful about that. We want to progress but we cannot have stupid objectives only because Fernando would be there."Renault currently fields Nico Hulkenberg and Jolyon Palmer in its F1 line-up, and sits seventh in the constructors' championship after five races.