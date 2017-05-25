F1 »

F1 Monaco GP: Renault doubts it can offer Alonso title-winning car for 2018

25 May 2017
Amid speculation of a third stint at Renault for Alonso in 2018, Alain Prost doubts the team can offer him a title-winning car.
Renault doubts it can offer Alonso title-winning car for 2018
F1 Monaco GP: Renault doubts it can offer Alonso title-winning car for 2018
Renault Formula 1 special advisor Alain Prost doubts the French manufacturer can offer Fernando Alonso a championship-winning car for 2018, pouring cold water on talk of a return.

Alonso won the F1 drivers' title with Renault in 2005 and 2006, and returned to the team for two years in 2008 after a short stint with McLaren.

The Spaniard has been linked with a move back to Renault for 2018 amid ongoing struggles with McLaren, and has said he will only begin to think about his future after the summer break.

Alonso has, however, stressed that he needs to be in a car that is capable of winning races and giving him a shot at a third world championship next year.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Prost said that he doubted Renault would be in a position to give Alonso what he needs as it continues to focus on rebuilding the project at Enstone.

"Fernando wants to win races or championships. I don't think we can offer him a car to be world champion next year, and also maybe in two years," Prost said.

"We have to be very realistic. I have been in this business for almost forty years and l know how difficult it is going to be.

"We have to be really careful about that. We want to progress but we cannot have stupid objectives only because Fernando would be there."

Renault currently fields Nico Hulkenberg and Jolyon Palmer in its F1 line-up, and sits seventh in the constructors' championship after five races.


5 weird and wonderful moments at the Monaco... by Crash_net

Tagged as: Mclaren , Formula 1 , Renault , Fernando Alonso , Monaco , Nico Hulkenberg
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Fernando Alonso greets fans at the Spanish Grand Prix
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40 retires from the free practice 2
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Daniil Kvyat (RUS) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12 and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 