Vettel leads Red Bull in Monaco FP2 as Mercedes struggle

Sebastian Vettel responded to Formula 1 title rival Lewis Hamilton's FP1 pace by leading second practice for the Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday afternoon for Ferrari.Vettel finished second in the first session in Monaco, two-tenths down on Hamilton at the top of the timesheets, but managed to blitz the Briton's benchmark through FP2.Vettel posted a best lap of 1:12.720 - an unofficial lap record - to finish nearly half a second clear of the pack in FP2, but it was not Mercedes nor Hamilton who posed the most serious threat.Instead it was Red Bull who made the most of the RB13's aerodynamic strength to get Daniel Ricciardo to second place, with the Australian lapping 0.487 seconds slower than Vettel. Kimi Raikkonen finished third in the sister Ferrari, 0.08 seconds further back.Toro Rosso proved to be the surprise package of the session as Daniil Kvyat and Carlos Sainz Jr. finished fourth and fifth respectively, finishing less than 0.7s off Vettel's time. Kvyat led the early part of the session, giving Toro Rosso hope of a good haul of points in Monaco.Max Verstappen finished sixth for Red Bull ahead of Force India's Sergio Perez, while Hamilton ended the session eighth-fastest for Mercedes, 1.1 seconds off Vettel at the top. Team-mate Valtteri Bottas was 10th, with the Silver Arrows split by Haas' Kevin Magnussen.The session was interrupted by two incidents, the first coming courtesy of Jolyon Palmer. Palmer's Renault engine began to seep smoke early in the session, forcing the Briton to park his car up at Portier with just eight laps completed.A red flag was shown with just over 30 minutes to go in FP2 when Lance Stroll crashed at Massenet, acting as the latest setback for the Canadian rookie.