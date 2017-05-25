Vettel happy with Monaco FP2 pace after 'wild' morning

Sebastian Vettel was pleased to get into the right groove and explore the limits of his Ferrari Formula 1 car around the streets of Monaco on Thursday afternoon, bouncing back from a "wild" morning run-out in FP1.Vettel finished second in the opening practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix, two-tenths of a second behind F1 title rival Lewis Hamilton, but bounced back in the afternoon to finish almost half a second clear of the field.Vettel turned in a fastest lap time of 1:12.720 - an unofficial lap record in Monaco - and made no secret of his happiness and comfort with the Ferrari SF70H through the session."I was pretty happy in the afternoon," Vettel said. "In the morning I was maybe a bit wild, touching the walls a couple of times. The afternoon seemed a bit better."Still we have some work to do on the car, but yeah, it's more fun this year, going faster, the cars are faster. It's been a good day."I think we can still do and have to do something to the car to be more competitive overall and in the race. I think Kimi [Raikkonen] and myself, we were both quite happy with the long run."