Monaco GP: ‘Dramatic’ set up change to blame for Mercedes Monaco slump

25 May 2017
Mercedes admits it committed to an incorrect set-up change ahead of FP2 for the Monaco GP and will now attempt to backtrack ahead of qualifying.
Toto Wolff is confident Mercedes can get back in the hunt for pole position in the Monaco Grand Prix despite a slump in performance that left Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas towards the bottom end of the top ten in FP2.

The defending champions had come out of the blocks quickest in FP1 but it couldn't come close to matching rivals Ferrari in the quicker FP2 session, while Red Bull, Toro Rosso and Sergio Perez's Force India would also end up ahead of an eighth place Hamilton.

With Bottas also struggling in tenth, Wolff accepts a 'dramatic' set-up change was likely to blame for the disappointing pace after Hamilton went four tenths slower than his own best from FP1.

“We've taken a wrong junction in setting the car up in a direction which we believed was good and now the consequences are that we are eighth and tenth, and many valuable lessons learned.

“We couldn't back out of it. We committed to the setup change, it's pretty dramatic. You need a couple of hours to undo that, more than a session would last so we decided to just push through and collect some data.”

Despite this, Wolff believes the immediate pace in FP1 is more indicative of Mercedes' performance this weekend, even if the FP2 troubles do leave it on an uncomfortable back foot relative to Ferrari and possibly Red Bull ahead of a crucial qualifying session.

“We were pretty competitive in the morning so we just need to backtrack it and that's not a very difficult exercise, nevertheless we lost a session where we could have progressed a little bit, we are lacking data so it's now about sticking the heads together, staying calm and trying to work as good as possible for Saturday morning.”

Sebastian Vettel set the FP2 pace, half a second clear of Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo and more than a second faster than Hamilton.


