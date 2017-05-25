F1 »

25 May 2017
A shift in the wrong direction on setup leaves Bottas 10th-fastest at the end of Thursday's running in Monaco.
F1 Monaco GP: Bottas 'can't be happy' with Thursday results in Monaco
Valtteri Bottas admitted that he "can't be too happy" with his performance in Thursday's Formula 1 practice running ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix after ending FP2 10th-fastest, over one second off the fastest time of the day.

Bottas finished fourth in FP1, but slipped to P10 in the second session following a setup shift by Mercedes for the afternoon that also saw team-mate Lewis Hamilton fall to eighth, having topped the opening 90 minutes of running.

"I hope this gap is not real!" Bottas said after the session. "We made some changes for FP2, some mechanical set-up changes and it definitely went in the wrong direction, as both of us struggled, Lewis and I, but we know how to fix this. But other cars are looking good as well.

"I can't be too happy. We're P10 and P8! In FP1 everything was looking OK, we did quite big set-up changes to try and improve the balance in some corners but we went in the wrong direction in the other places.

"We tried something at the end of FP2. It felt better, so at least we now have time to work on it."

Despite Mercedes' Thursday struggles, Bottas has every confidence in Mercedes to bounce back and find its feet ahead of qualifying on Saturday.

"We will be strong," Bottas asserted. "We struggled in FP2 today but, like I said, we have extra time to work before FP3 and qualifying and it will be close again, I'm sure.

"You need to be really comfortable with the car here, so first of all we need to find a good setup. Then you have to be close to the walls and on the absolute limit, which is the pure enjoyment of being in Monaco."


