Hamilton baffled by dip in Monaco performance

Lewis Hamilton says he is wary of rivals Ferrari and the potential threat of Red Bull too after set-up issues consigned him to an unusually low eighth position on the timesheets in FP2 for the Monaco Grand Prix.The Briton had shown strong form initially in the Mercedes W08 during FP1 after setting the quickest time of 1min 13.4secs, only to end the generally quicker FP2 session with a best lap that was four tenths slower than his own benchmark.With Sebastian Vettel more than a second quicker to top the timesheets up ahead, Hamilton admits he is at a loss to explain exactly why he is suddenly down on performance.“I can't [explain] because I don't understand it,” he said. “P1 was really good and the car was feeling great and then it was a night and day difference, black and white, in P2. We couldn't work the tyres for whatever reason and there was a lot of sliding about.“So there is a lot of studying to do to try and understand where we went wrong, but I'm confident in my guys that they will find it.”“Ferrari are very quick and also Red Bull seem really quick this weekend. For some reason we were really struggling in FP2, just something with the tyres and just sliding around a lot. FP1 was really good, so we have to try and get back to that.Though some have questioned whether Mercedes with its comparatively longer wheelbase design could struggle around the tight and twisty street circuit, Hamilton denied that was the case.“It's handling really good, particularly this morning, and then just this afternoon for whatever reason the tyres weren't working. That's something we have to figure out and fix before Saturday.”