Reduced gap to Mercedes, Ferrari 'promising' - Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo took heart from Red Bull's display through Thursday's Formula 1 practice for the Monaco Grand Prix as it appeared to cut the gap to the pace-setting teams.Red Bull has been marooned as the third-fastest team for much of the season so far, trailing Mercedes and Ferrari, but managed to spend much of Thursday running at the front of the pack.Ricciardo posted the second-fastest time of the day, finishing FP2 in second place behind Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel with less than half a second separating the pair.Having missed out on victory after a team mistake last year, Ricciardo was pleased to get running once again in Monaco and felt confident in the performance of the RB13 on Thursday."For a Thursday here I am pretty pleased just to firstly, to drive this track it's just so fun. I think regardless of how the car feels it's fun nonetheless," Ricciardo said."I feel we have got back in that groove around here and tonight we will work on the car. There's a few little things let's say I want to work on but generally we are there, we are in that window where we need to be, we're not a second off or anything so that's promising."Ricciardo's confidence is such that he warned against making any radical changes to the car setup ahead of qualifying on Saturday.“I think especially around a street circuit you're better off driving a car you know as opposed to turning it upside down and that then can take confidence away from you," Ricciardo said."I think we will do some little tweaks tonight to prepare for Saturday but I don't think we need to do too much at the moment.”