Monaco GP: Verstappen: If you hold back, you're last!

25 May 2017
Max Verstappen refuses to be 'cautious' as he finds his limits around the Monte Carlo street circuit following Monaco GP free practice.
Max Verstappen says he's happy Red Bull Racing has closed the gap to the front but believes there's still more time to be gained ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix.

The teenager finished both sessions inside the top ten, ending FP1 three-tenths off the pace in third position before slipping to seventh place behind Red Bull stablemates Toro Rosso.

With team-mate Daniel Ricciardo highlighting the strength of the RB13 around the streets of Monaco in second position, Verstappen feels he can gain enough time to be in the mix with the frontrunners on Saturday.

“I mean we were not too far off. Okay, yeah, I stayed out of the walls, so that's always good,” the Dutchman said.

“If you can get the tyres in the right window then that's very positive. I think today we have not done that fully, it was a bit of a messy second practice but we are not too far off.”

In an effort to extract the maximum from the RB13, Verstappen ran into a structural hiccup in FP1 when he damaged his floor after a heavy trip over the kerbs.

Despite the inconvenience, the teenager's FP1 session wasn't hampered as he continued to test the boundaries of the street circuit on his way to finishing third.

“I mean you can't [be cautious],” he continued. “If you take it easy you are last. Everybody is pushing but the margin is so limited at this track as soon as you have a slide, you are in the wall, everybody is pushing.”

“It was coming into the swimming pool, you have the left and then the right kerb I don't know what happened. I touched it twice I think and it was already damaged.”


