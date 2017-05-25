F1 »

F1 Monaco GP: 'Everything felt very natural' for Button on F1 return

25 May 2017
Jenson Button had no problem jumping into the 2017 McLaren F1 car for the first time in Monaco, lapping close to Stoffel Vandoorne's times.
'Everything felt very natural' for Button on F1 return
F1 Monaco GP: 'Everything felt very natural' for Button on F1 return
Get the FULL Monaco Grand Prix FP2 Results HERE

Jenson Button had no problem jumping into McLaren's 2017 Formula 1 car for the first time on Thursday in Monaco, saying it felt "natural" as he made his return to the paddock.

Button stepped away from F1 at the end of last year, but was drafted in by McLaren for the Monaco Grand Prix weekend in place of Fernando Alonso, who is racing at the 101st Indianapolis 500.

Button turned down the chance to test the McLaren-Honda MCL32 in Bahrain last month, making Monaco's first practice session on Thursday his maiden run in the vastly-different 2017-spec car.

Despite the changes over the winter and having not driven an F1 car since last November, Button seemed at ease throughout practice, finishing the day 11th-fastest.

"FP1, as soon as I exited the pits, everything felt very natural," Button said. "The weirdest thing is probably when you let a car past or you're behind a car, because you look at the size of it and it's gigantic. Then you feel really uncomfortable because then you think maybe I am too close to the barriers. It fits well, it fits like a glove the car.

"FP2 was a little bit trickier as I've said to really find my feet, braking so much later than what I'm used to here and carrying so much speed into the corners. It's just having that confidence because normally you would lock up a tyre braking that late or you'd be in the wall.

"It takes time. But hopefully with another day off, a bit of time with the engineers, I can improve myself."

McLaren appears to be more competitive in Monaco, but Button's main objective for the race weekend remains unchanged.

"To keep having fun, to keep improving myself," Button said. "I'm really enjoying driving this car. I think they've done a good job with it and the updates as well for Barcelona and also the updates that they've put on the car for this race.

"Hopefully we can squeeze some more out of it when I've got some more confidence."


5 weird and wonderful moments at the Monaco... by Crash_net

Tagged as: Mclaren , Jenson Button , Formula 1 , Fernando Alonso , Monaco , Monaco Grand Prix
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 1, Jenson Button (GBR) McLaren MCL32
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40 retires from the free practice 2
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Daniil Kvyat (RUS) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12 and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.05.2017 - Free Practice 2, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 