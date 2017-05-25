'Everything felt very natural' for Button on F1 return

Jenson Button had no problem jumping into McLaren's 2017 Formula 1 car for the first time on Thursday in Monaco, saying it felt "natural" as he made his return to the paddock.Button stepped away from F1 at the end of last year, but was drafted in by McLaren for the Monaco Grand Prix weekend in place of Fernando Alonso, who is racing at the 101st Indianapolis 500.Button turned down the chance to test the McLaren-Honda MCL32 in Bahrain last month, making Monaco's first practice session on Thursday his maiden run in the vastly-different 2017-spec car.Despite the changes over the winter and having not driven an F1 car since last November, Button seemed at ease throughout practice, finishing the day 11th-fastest."FP1, as soon as I exited the pits, everything felt very natural," Button said. "The weirdest thing is probably when you let a car past or you're behind a car, because you look at the size of it and it's gigantic. Then you feel really uncomfortable because then you think maybe I am too close to the barriers. It fits well, it fits like a glove the car."FP2 was a little bit trickier as I've said to really find my feet, braking so much later than what I'm used to here and carrying so much speed into the corners. It's just having that confidence because normally you would lock up a tyre braking that late or you'd be in the wall."It takes time. But hopefully with another day off, a bit of time with the engineers, I can improve myself."McLaren appears to be more competitive in Monaco, but Button's main objective for the race weekend remains unchanged."To keep having fun, to keep improving myself," Button said. "I'm really enjoying driving this car. I think they've done a good job with it and the updates as well for Barcelona and also the updates that they've put on the car for this race."Hopefully we can squeeze some more out of it when I've got some more confidence."