"It’s the corner I couldn’t get right on PlayStation!" - Stroll on crash

Lance Stroll has shrugged off his damaging crash at Massenet during second free practice for the Monaco Grand Prix, joking that it is the same corner he always struggled on when driving the circuit on his PlayStation.Making his Monaco Grand Prix debut this weekend having not attempted the venue in any other racing category, Stroll's day ended in the barriers when he lost the rear of the Williams on the exit of the Massenet left-hander and struck the outside barrier.Causing considerable damage to his FW40, Stroll admits he is 'pissed off' to have gone wrong at that particular bend as it is one he has struggled on before, albeit virtually.“I just lost the rear of the car pushing for the limit. It happens, but I think it was still a very good day. I feel like I got into it pretty quickly and I was pretty happy with my day until the end so I'm going to take that and look at the little areas that I need to improve on for Saturday.“I think corner eight and the last corner are the two places that I need to improve on and it really pisses me off because every time I play the PlayStation game it's always been those two corners that I couldn't get right and in reality it's still those two corners!”“It's like damn, shit, you know?! Sorry. So I think that's the focus for Saturday, a bit more time in the car in FP3 and still build up to a few parts of the track.After going 15th fastest in FP1, just under a second slower than Felipe Massa, Stroll was otherwise pleased with his performance over the course of the day prior to the smash.“I'm really happy with my day in general, I think the team is pleased too and hopefully we can improve the car a bit and have a good day on Saturday and Sunday.”“In FP3 I'm just going to build back up my rhythm in that area but I know pretty clearly in my head what I did wrong. I just kind of risked it going in and I was waiting to see if it was going to hang on or not. It didn't but at least now I know.”