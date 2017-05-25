Raikkonen anticipating multi-team challenge for Monaco GP

F1 »

25 May 2017
Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen doesn't just expect Mercedes to come back fighting, he thinks Red Bull has a chance in the Monaco GP
Kimi Raikkonen believes there will be a few cars in the mix for victory at the Monaco Grand Prix as Red Bull put pressure on the leaders.

The Finn ended Friday practice in third position as his Ferrari team-mate Sebastian Vettel topped the timesheets with half a second separating the pair, while the Mercedes struggled for pace down the order in eighth and 10th position.

However, with Red Bull Racing's Daniel Ricciardo split the two Ferrari, Raikkonen feels the former champions have a good shot at making it a three-way team tussle this weekend.

“It looks like it,” he responded when asked if Red Bull was in the mix. “I definitively expected it in this kind of circuit, but we have to see how it turns out on Saturday. For sure it will be close between quite a few cars so we obviously need to make a good job out of it.”

With the Scuderia enjoying a positive result at the end of Thursday practice with both cars in the top three, Raikkonen remains encouraged by the progress the Ferrari made throughout practice and is looking forward to further improvements to combat a lack of short run pace.

“I think it improved all day, it was getting better and better and I was feeling good,” the Finn continued.

“I was happy with the feeling in the car but in the shorter runs we have to improve a little bit. But there is time, the track always gets better on the second day and that's the main thing. We'll do the normal work and see where we end up on Saturday.

“We need to find some small things to get a nicer feeling with the car all the time and then once we'll push we'll see where we get.”


5 weird and wonderful moments at the Monaco... by Crash_net



