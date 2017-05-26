No regrets for Button over decision to quit F1 racing

Jenson Button may have enjoyed getting back behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car during practice for the Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, but the 2009 world champion has no regrets over his decision to quit racing full-time.Button announced last September that he would be stepping back from his McLaren race seat for 2017, becoming the team's ambassador and reserve driver.The Briton thought he had made his final F1 start in Abu Dhabi last November, only to be drafted in for Monaco when Fernando Alonso secured a drive in the 101st Indianapolis 500 on the same weekend.Button turned down the opportunity to test the 2017 McLaren-Honda MCL32 last month, with his first running in the car coming on Thursday in Monaco.Button still managed to display a good pace through FP1 and FP2, finishing the day 11th-fastest and noting that it felt "natural" to be back in the car.However, Button insists he has no regrets about the decision to quit racing, adding that he has not missed driving an F1 car over the past seven months."No. I definitely stepped away at the right time," Button said."I haven't missed driving a Formula 1 car. But today I really enjoyed it, more than I have for a couple of years. That's two things probably, because the cars are better to drive and because I haven't driven one for seven months."I enjoyed it. I tapped the barrier a couple of times. It's good to know that I'm pretty much online and pushing the limits, but no damage so far. So that's good as well.""It was funny when I did the install lap this morning, I had a little giggle to myself as I headed into Mirabeau. It's a lovely experience for me to drive these cars."Have I missed it? I haven't missed it, no. But when you jump in the car you definitely enjoy the moments that you have."