F1 Monaco GP: Vettel expects Mercedes to return in 'full force' in Monaco

26 May 2017
Vettel found it "weird" Mercedes was off the pace in Thursday's FP2 session, but isn't feeling complacent.
Sebastian Vettel fully expects Mercedes to bounce back from a "weird" Thursday of Formula 1 practice running in Monaco and be in contention for pole position in qualifying.

Vettel finished half a second clear of the pack for Ferrari in FP2 as F1 title rival Lewis Hamilton faded to eighth place for Mercedes, over one second back from the fastest time.

Mercedes pinned its Thursday struggles on a setup direction mistake, and Vettel is refusing to get complacent as he expects the German marque to respond on Saturday for FP3 and qualifying.

"Now it's only Thursday," Vettel said. "We still have a bit of time. I don't know what happened to them today, it was a bit weird. I'm pretty sure there is a reason and they will be back to full force on Saturday."

Vettel also expects Red Bull to make it a three-way fight at the front of the pack, with Daniel Ricciardo ending Thursday as the German's closest challenger.

"It will be close, also with the Red Bulls," Vettel said. "Around here it's important also to have a good feel for the car to get the lap together.

"You cannot always go with the one time that you set at the end of the day. We managed to put it together and we're quite happy."


