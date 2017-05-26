Hamilton takes ‘pride’ in wet record because of Senna

Lewis Hamilton says he takes 'great pride' in being considered one of Formula 1's most adept drivers in wet conditions as he feels it best represents his efforts to emulate his racing hero Ayrton Senna.Hamilton heads into this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix – where Senna famously won on six occasions – seeking his own third triumph around the Principality, though he can draw level with Senna in terms of career pole positions should he hit the top spot on Saturday.Though he is placing no pressure on himself to match Senna at the most fitting of locations, Hamilton admits there is a poignancy being measured against his racing hero, particularly because they are both known for their wet weather prowess.“One of my favourite races of him was Donington in the rain was amazing. He had an amazing race there in the Tyrrell, in the rain, the Toleman yes, that was epic.”“His ability in the rain… that's something since I have been racing is something I always tried to utilise to shine and that's what he was able to do.“As a kid, I just wanted to emulate Ayrton and I want to be able to do similar things to him. My wet record is pretty good in Formula One and so I take great pride in that as Ayrton was like that to.Though he is coy on picking out a particular favourite from Senna's sextet of successes, Hamilton admits he always envisages him in the white and red Marlboro backed McLarens.“I don't have any favourites. I love watching laps from 1991 and 1992 were pretty awesome. The 1989 car was one of my favourites - stick-shift that was amazing. I think McLaren should go back to that colour as when I think about McLaren that's the colour I remember so I think they need to own it somehow.”Hamilton won last year's Monaco Grand Prix in a wet-to-dry race, while he was also a dominant winner of the treacherous Brazilian Grand Prix last year.He was eighth quickest following Thursday's free practice sessions, just over a second slower than pace setter Sebastian Vettel.