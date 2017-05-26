Toro Rosso “shouldn’t try to be heroes” – Kvyat

Daniil Kvyat has cautioned his Toro Rosso team not to take too many radical changes to his car as the team attempt to build on a successful Thursday running for the Monaco Grand Prix.Both Kvyat and team-mate Carlos Sainz placed their cars in the top ten during both free practice sessions, finishing an impressive fourth and fifth respectively in FP2.It was a big contrast to last round in Barcelona, where the Russian struggled to match his team-mate's pace all weekend and qualified last for the race.“I don't think we should try to be heroes or anything, we just need to try maintain this comfort zone for us, tomorrow is a day off but the engineers will still be here, so I'll also try to be here with them,” said Kvyat.“We saw a lot of problems in qualifying on my car, and went in an opposite direction and it's clearly working. So clearly what was in Barcelona on my car was completely wrong, and now we reverted to what they thought would be right for me, and the car is very comfortable.”“The car has a lot of potential, every time we put it in the right window it's very competitive car. In the right window we have to do a lot of work and today clearly we did it correctly, not like in Barcelona. The car was very pleasant to drive, very reliable, very predictable for me, very suitable for my driving style, as a result we are P4 and P5. So we should maintain this and we should stay very focussed to maintain this window for Saturday.”While maintaining a level head and not getting too caught up with a good result in practice, Kvyat concedes Toro Rosso will most likely drop down the order once Mercedes pinpoints its shortcomings.However, the Russian believes that should the setup remain comfortable for his driving style a good result isn't out of the question, although he admits a podium finish is perhaps wishful thinking.“I think many things should happen for us to be there, let's not get over excited. We had a good Thursday, every lap was very coordinated and good quality, but there's a lot of work to be done. The car seems good, but as we know, we have to be extremely focussed to stay in this window.”