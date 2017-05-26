“Welcome to Monaco” Massa tells Stroll

Felipe Massa has welcomed Williams team-mate Lance Stroll to Monaco, sympathising with the teenager's rough start to the Monaco Grand Prix.Stroll's rocky introduction to Monaco involved a crash during FP2 at the Casino Square where he clouted the barrier, prematurely ending his session.Despite this, Massa believes there's positives to be taken from the day even with the crash, as the young Canadian showed pace in the Williams before ending up in the barriers.“First time in Monaco, man, these things can happen,” Massa said.“He just hit the guard rail, many people crash here in the first time. Welcome to Monaco is maybe the right word. I think the only positive thing is that he was doing good lap times today. He was competitive, even more competitive than he was in Barcelona, a track that he knows. So that's the positive thing.”Massa didn't light up the timing screens during either of his practice sessions as he failed to break into the top ten, citing issues with getting the tyres in their optimum working range.Even if Williams get on top of its tyre problems, Massa believes he'll need to take plenty of risks in order to achieve a respectable qualifying result.“The grip level when [the tyre] was new or when it was old was more or less similar, but maybe that's why I couldn't maybe improve like I expected in the first lap on the tyres,” Massa explained.“We need to just see it and understand so many things, try to make the tyres work a little bit more. If we can do that, maybe we can improve. It needs to be in a little bit better fight.“To do the perfect lap here you need to risk. This is part of qualifying. To do the perfect lap you need to try and get to the limit in every different corner and that will be important tomorrow. Hopefully we can find some tenths.”