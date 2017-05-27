F1 »

F1 Monaco GP: Vettel flies in Monaco FP3 to head up Ferrari 1-2

27 May 2017
Sebastian Vettel sends out an ominous warning shot to his rivals by dominating FP3 for Ferrari.
Sebastian Vettel sent out an ominous warning shot to his Formula 1 rivals ahead of qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix by dominating final practice on Saturday morning, heading up a one-two finish for Ferrari.

Vettel turned in the fastest lap in FP2 on Thursday, but was able to find even more time through his laps in FP3 to end the day three-tenths of a second clear of the pack.

Vettel's best time of 1:12.395 acts as an unofficial lap record in Monaco, as well as making the four-time world champion the overwhelming favourite for pole position later in teh day.

Kimi Raikkonen underpinned his Ferrari team-mate's pace by finishing second fastest, while fellow Finn Valtteri Bottas was third for Mercedes, 0.4 seconds off Vettel's time.

Mercedes entered Saturday looking to make up for its setup struggles in FP2, but failed to make any serious inroads through the session.

Lewis Hamilton finished fifth-fastest, eight-tenths of a second off Vettel's time and behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen in fourth place. Daniel Ricciardo was sixth, a further tenth off Hamilton's time.

Toro Rosso continued its impressive showing in Monaco by getting both of its cars into the top 10. Daniil Kvyat was seventh ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr. in eighth, the duo being followed by Kevin Magnussen in ninth place.

McLaren also had a positive session as Stoffel Vandoorne and Jenson Button finished 10th and 12th respectively, lapping within two-tenths of one another.

The only major incident in the session came courtesy of Esteban Ocon, who clipped the barrier while exiting Swimming Pool and broke the steering arm on his Force India VJM10, making him a passenger. The Frenchman was unharmed, but the same could not be said of his car, which requires a rapid repair ahead of qualifying.


