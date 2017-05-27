Superb Raikkonen takes Monaco pole, disaster for Hamilton

Kimi Raikkonen scorched to his first Formula 1 pole position since 2008 in qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday, edging out Ferrari team-mate Sebastian Vettel and Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in the final stage of qualifying.Raikkonen turned in a best lap of 1:12.178 to finish just 0.043 seconds clear of Vettel in P2, giving Ferrari its second front-row lock-out in three races.It was a qualifying session full of surprises, with Raikkonen's glory acting as a contrast to three-time world champion Lewis Hamilton's struggles that saw him drop out in Q2.Hamilton saw his hopes of matching Ayrton Senna's pole position tally in Monaco come to a premature end after a difficult qualifying session that saw him struggle to work with his tyres.After narrowly avoiding a crash at Massenet early in the session, Hamilton bailed on his first set of Pirellis in favour of a second run later in the session. Traffic forced Hamilton to back off with his initial efforts before finding some space on-track, only to then find yellow flags waving through the exit of Swimming Pool after a crash for Stoffel Vandoorne.Without a competitive lap time to his name, Hamilton was left to settle for P14, hurting his hopes of cutting the gap to Vettel in the drivers' championship.Vandoorne's smash meant that Jenson Button finished as McLaren's lead driver in qualifying, finishing ninth ahead of his F1 comeback. He will, however, drop 15 places due to a penalty, meaning he will start from the back of the grid on Sunday.Red Bull took fourth and fifth on the grid with Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo, while Carlos Sainz Jr. will start sixth for Toro Rosso. Sergio Perez qualified seventh for Force India ahead of Romain Grosjean, who took P8 for Haas.Like Hamilton, Daniil Kvyat and Nico Hulkenberg both had their final flying laps ruined by the late yellow flags in Q2, leaving them 11th and 12th respectively. Kevin Magnussen finished 13th, having complained that Hamilton impeded him on a hot lap, while Felipe Massa failed to post a competitive lap time throughout the session, leaving him a lowly 15th.A late lap from Grosjean in Q1 pushed Force India's Esteban Ocon into the dropzone, acting as a bitter end to a tough day for the Frenchman following his FP3 crash and a rapid repair from his team.Jolyon Palmer and Lance Stroll were also Q1 casualties, finishing 17th and 18th as both hit trouble. Palmer suffered a puncture, while Stroll's single run was cut short by a hydraulic leak on his car. The Sauber duo of Pascal Wehrlein and Marcus Ericsson filled out the final two positions on the timesheets.