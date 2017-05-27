Hamilton: That’s my weekend done!

F1 »

27 May 2017
A despondent Lewis Hamilton suggests it will be difficult for him to even secure points in the Monaco Grand Prix after his qualifying dramas
Lewis Hamilton has bemoaned his weekend is 'pretty much done' after a disastrous qualifying session for the Monaco Grand Prix left him a provisional 13th on the grid.

On a day that would see Mercedes struggle to build up momentum with its tyres relative to Ferrari and Red Bull, Hamilton was already struggling with snaps of oversteer in Q2 to leave him down on the timesheets prior to his final flying effort.

However, a crash for Stoffel Vandoorne up ahead on the run to Rascasse would scupper the laps of those behind him, including Hamilton, who was duly forced to abort and settle for a lowly 14th.

Though this is set to become 13th at the expense of Jenson Button's penalty ahead, Hamilton was nonetheless in a despondent mood after the session, saying he doesn't even expect a top ten finish on a circuit so notoriously difficult to overtake on.

“I mean that's pretty much the weekend done,” he lamented. “Tomorrow I'll just be driving around in whatever position outside of the top ten. I'll try and get up as high as I can but it's hard to overtake here as you know. It's going to be a nice Sunday drive tomorrow I imagine.”

Reflecting on what has been a tough weekend so far for Hamilton after struggling in Thursday practice too, the Briton is at a loss to explain his lack of performance.

“I'm not really sure [what happened]. The opportunity wasn't really there for me. I just struggled with the car. I don't realy have much to say at the moment. Deflated, but I'll keep pushing tomorrow.”


