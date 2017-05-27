F1 »

F1 Monaco GP: Lack of rhythm costs Vettel pole shot in Monaco

27 May 2017
Despite dominating practice, Sebastian Vettel was left to settle for second place in Monaco GP qualifying behind Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen.
Sebastian Vettel put his failure to take Formula 1 pole in Monaco on Saturday down to a "lack of rhythm" after falling 0.043 seconds short of Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen at the end of Q3.

Vettel was the favourite for pole after pulling clear of the pack in both FP2 and FP3, but struggled to match Raikkonen's pace throughout qualifying on Saturday afternoon in Monaco.

Vettel mis-timed his final run and was forced to back right off to create some space before turning in a lap that put him second on the grid behind Raikkonen, who appeared to struggle through practice.

"I think we had clean sessions on Thursday and this morning, no traffic," Vettel said. "We were really able to feel the car and get the most out of it.

"In qualifying, I got some scruffy runs, some traffic, and couldn't get in the same rhythm so I was close. As Kimi said, it's about putting the lap together.

"Maybe I struggled a bit more than him and today he was faster."

Tyre management proved to be one of the biggest challenges in qualifying in Monaco, with Vettel's title rival, Lewis Hamilton, dropping out in Q2 after struggling to find any grip on the ultra-soft compound.

"We've seen historically that the tyres are under a lot of stress due to a combination of the track having a lot of high-speed corners, and you have the [low-speed] hairpin," Vettel said.

"If tomorrow's going to be just like today, I don't know the weather forecast, if it's dry the next day, I think it won't be easy but it should be fine."


