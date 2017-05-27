Raikkonen rolls back the years with first pole since 2008

Kimi Raikkonen is refusing to think too far ahead despite taking his first Formula 1 pole for nearly nine years on Saturday after topping qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix.Raikkonen ended a pole drought dating back to the 2008 French Grand Prix by edging out Ferrari team-mate Sebastian Vettel by 0.043 seconds in the final Q3 shootout, heading up a front-row lock-out for the Italian marque.Raikkonen's result comes at a time when his future with Ferrari is once again subject to speculation, having failed to match Vettel for pace throughout the opening five races of the season.While the Finn was happy to take his 17th career pole, he saw no significance in ending his drought in Monaco, nor does he believe it is any guarantee of a big result on Sunday.“No, I mean I'll happily take it, but it was pretty close for [pole] two or three times but we haven't really been getting in the last times," Raikkonen said."If you take any circuit then here is the most important for pole position, but it doesn't automatically give you a win or good result. There are so many things that can happen in the race that are nothing to do with you."You might be doing perfect and the team might be doing perfect but actually then there is something that is out of your own hands that might destroy your result. So it is going to be a long and difficult race but we have two cars in the best possible position."Vettel was unable to capture his second pole of the year despite dominating practice, with Raikkonen putting his success down to combining all the important factors for a good lap in Monaco."If you just have a little odd feeling with the tyres or something like that then it's pretty tricky to go fast, and then obviously in the low-speed corners you can lose a lot of time for basically nothing," Raikkonen explained."So it's tricky to put the good laps together and in practice you're trying to take it a bit easier and not destroy the car because you can lose a lot. Then you push and hopefully get it right, but I think it's such small differences it's nothing to do with conditions or anything else, it's just about the best feeling and being able to go fast."