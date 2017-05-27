Bottas salvages P3 for Mercedes in Monaco qualifying

Valtteri Bottas salvaged third place on the grid for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix from a difficult qualifying session for Mercedes that saw the team struggle with its tyre temperatures and team-mate Lewis Hamilton drop out in Q2.Mercedes failed to match Ferrari's pace through Thursday's second practice session after going in the wrong direction on setup, but looked back in the hunt after a solid showing in FP3.Hamilton had a nightmare Q2, leaving him a lowly 14th in the classification and set for a tough race on Sunday, the Briton believing his weekend is already "done".Bottas was able to get through to Q3 and, despite suffering from similar tyre warm-up issues to Hamilton, rallied to finish third, just 0.045 seconds shy of pole-sitter Kimi Raikkonen."This weekend has been a bit tricky for us," Bottas said. "We started Thursday well but went in the wrong direction with the set-up in FP2, so that made us lose some valuable track time. We got back on track in FP3 and in qualifying the car was the better I've had this weekend."Still, it felt very tricky in some places and it was very difficult to get the lap together, as we saw with the issues had with that and traffic in Q2."Altogether it has been a tricky weekend for us, Ferrari definitely has the upper hand this weekend, and well done to Kimi for the pole. Tomorrow it's the race and anything can happen."Bottas explained that Mercedes is struggling to get its front and rear tyres up to temperature at the same time, with a disparity between them making the W08 car tricky to drive."It has been a problem for us this weekend," he said. "We can't seem to combine the front and rear tyres' temperatures at the same time, so it takes two or three laps to build the temperature up all around, to get the balance right and to get the feeling for the car."That has been an issue all weekend, plus we've had some problems with the setup in FP2. Today the car is a bit more in the tyre temperature window, it's a bit more stable all around, but the red cars were too fast."Tomorrow is another day and we'll see what we can do. Anything is possible."