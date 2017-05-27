F1 »

F1 Monaco GP: Bottas salvages P3 for Mercedes in Monaco qualifying

27 May 2017
Amid tyre temperature woes, Valtteri Bottas gives Mercedes some qualifying joy with P3 on the grid - and he nearly went all the way to pole.
Bottas salvages P3 for Mercedes in Monaco qualifying
F1 Monaco GP: Bottas salvages P3 for Mercedes in Monaco qualifying
Get the FULL Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying Results HERE

Valtteri Bottas salvaged third place on the grid for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix from a difficult qualifying session for Mercedes that saw the team struggle with its tyre temperatures and team-mate Lewis Hamilton drop out in Q2.

Mercedes failed to match Ferrari's pace through Thursday's second practice session after going in the wrong direction on setup, but looked back in the hunt after a solid showing in FP3.

Hamilton had a nightmare Q2, leaving him a lowly 14th in the classification and set for a tough race on Sunday, the Briton believing his weekend is already "done".

Bottas was able to get through to Q3 and, despite suffering from similar tyre warm-up issues to Hamilton, rallied to finish third, just 0.045 seconds shy of pole-sitter Kimi Raikkonen.

"This weekend has been a bit tricky for us," Bottas said. "We started Thursday well but went in the wrong direction with the set-up in FP2, so that made us lose some valuable track time. We got back on track in FP3 and in qualifying the car was the better I've had this weekend.

"Still, it felt very tricky in some places and it was very difficult to get the lap together, as we saw with the issues had with that and traffic in Q2.

"Altogether it has been a tricky weekend for us, Ferrari definitely has the upper hand this weekend, and well done to Kimi for the pole. Tomorrow it's the race and anything can happen."

Bottas explained that Mercedes is struggling to get its front and rear tyres up to temperature at the same time, with a disparity between them making the W08 car tricky to drive.

"It has been a problem for us this weekend," he said. "We can't seem to combine the front and rear tyres' temperatures at the same time, so it takes two or three laps to build the temperature up all around, to get the balance right and to get the feeling for the car.

"That has been an issue all weekend, plus we've had some problems with the setup in FP2. Today the car is a bit more in the tyre temperature window, it's a bit more stable all around, but the red cars were too fast.

"Tomorrow is another day and we'll see what we can do. Anything is possible."


5 weird and wonderful moments at the Monaco... by Crash_net

Tagged as: Ferrari , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Kimi Raikkonen , Monaco , Monaco Grand Prix , Valtteri Bottas
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
27.05.2017 - Free Practice 3, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
27.05.2017 - Qualifying, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
27.05.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
27.05.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
27.05.2017 - Qualifying, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
27.05.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
27.05.2017 - Qualifying, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
27.05.2017 - Qualifying, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
27.05.2017 - Qualifying, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
27.05.2017 - Qualifying, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
27.05.2017 - Qualifying, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H pole position
27.05.2017 - Qualifying, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H pole position and 2nd place Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
27.05.2017 - Qualifying, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H pole position
27.05.2017 - Qualifying, The steering wheel of Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
27.05.2017 - Qualifying, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H pole position
27.05.2017 - Qualifying, Press conference, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
27.05.2017 - Qualifying, Press conference, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
27.05.2017 - Qualifying, Press conference, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 